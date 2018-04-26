Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's walk down the memory lane

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, who feature in 102 Not Out, will relive moments from their earlier movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, which ran at Opera House for 25 weeks



Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will go down memory lane at the iconic Royal Opera House today. The duo, who feature in Umesh Shukla's upcoming film, 102 Not Out, will relive moments from their earlier movies like Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), which ran at Opera House for 25 weeks. Chintu has suggested that they go in character. He has been looking for his Akbar cap and wants Bachchan to be in his My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves costume. Will Big B oblige?

Director Umesh Shukla says it was a dream come true moment for him to have versatile actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. The director says it did not take long to convince Bachchan in the role of a fun-loving centenarian and Kapoor as his grumpy 75-year-old son.

