Amitabh Bachchan can take away the Coronavirus, says Karan Johar's son Yash

The entire world is currently grappling with the pandemic of Coronavirus and everyone is trying to be as safe and careful as possible. From lockdowns to social distancing to isolations to the precautions given by medical practitioners, we are doing our bit. But how and when will we all combat this Coronavirus?

Well, taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar uploaded a video where he could be seen talking to his son Yash. He asked him if there's someone who can take away the virus. The toddler replied- Amitabh Bachchan. Yes! The filmmaker was stumped, and so were we.

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram There is someone who can take away the #coronavirus A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMar 28, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

Immediately as the video was uploaded on his account, Alia Bhatt commented with a lot of hearts. This surely shows the power of the legendary superstar and the staggering following he enjoys. And amid the lockdown, film stars are uploading pictures and videos to keep all of their fans entertained and enlightened.

Coming back to Bachchan and Johar, they both are coming together again for the massively ambitious Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. It has been in the making for a while and is slated to release on December 4 this year. Bachchan and Johar have earlier worked in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

