Amitabh Bachchan cracks husband-wife jokes on social media
The 77-year-old thespian Amitabh Bachchan, married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his Instagram and shared an image of him laughing
Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be in a mood to amuse netizens. Keeping up with the relaxed Sunday vibes, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday treated his fans and followers with jokes on social media. The 77-year-old thespian, married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his Instagram and shared an image of him laughing.
He wrote a joke in Hindi: "Patni: Shaadi se pahele tum mujhe hotel, cinema aur na jane kahan-kahan le jate the, shaadi hui toh ghar ke baahar bhi nahi le jaate... Pati: Kya tumne kabhi kisi ko chunav ke baad prachaar karte dekha hai?".
"(Wife: Before marriage you would take me to hotels, movies and where not, but after marriage we don't even step outside the house. Husband: Have you ever seen anyone campaigning after the elections are over?)"
We don’t know what wife Jaya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, had to say about it. Big B prefers to be apolitical but in the guise of a husband and wife joke, he took a potshot at politicians as well. As election fever grips the nation, the timing couldn’t have been better.
On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy with "Brahmastra", a fantasy adventure, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
