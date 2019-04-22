Amitabh Bachchan cracks husband-wife jokes on social media

Updated: Apr 22, 2019, 08:32 IST | mid-day online desk

The 77-year-old thespian Amitabh Bachchan, married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his Instagram and shared an image of him laughing

Amitabh Bachchan cracks husband-wife jokes on social media
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be in a mood to amuse netizens. Keeping up with the relaxed Sunday vibes, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday treated his fans and followers with jokes on social media. The 77-year-old thespian, married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his Instagram and shared an image of him laughing.

He wrote a joke in Hindi: "Patni: Shaadi se pahele tum mujhe hotel, cinema aur na jane kahan-kahan le jate the, shaadi hui toh ghar ke baahar bhi nahi le jaate... Pati: Kya tumne kabhi kisi ko chunav ke baad prachaar karte dekha hai?".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤ªà¤¤à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â- à¤¶à¤¾à¤¦à¥Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤® à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤², à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤®à¤¾, à¤Âà¤° à¤¨ à¤Âà¤¾à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â- à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥Â à¤¥à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¦à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¥Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤­à¥Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤¤à¥Â.. à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿- à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¤¿à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â... à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤Âà¤°à¤¤à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onApr 20, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

"(Wife: Before marriage you would take me to hotels, movies and where not, but after marriage we don't even step outside the house. Husband: Have you ever seen anyone campaigning after the elections are over?)"

We don’t know what wife Jaya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, had to say about it. Big B prefers to be apolitical but in the guise of a husband and wife joke, he took a potshot at politicians as well. As election fever grips the nation, the timing couldn’t have been better.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy with "Brahmastra", a fantasy adventure, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's blog clocks 11 years

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

amitabh bachchanbollywood newsjaya bachchan

Comedian Amit Tandon reacts to his Youtube comments

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK