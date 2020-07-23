Amitabh Bachchan denies news report claiming he is COVID-19 negative
Taking to his Twitter account, Amitabh Bachchan has refuted reports that state he has tested COVID-19 negative!
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested COVID-19 negative.
On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims "Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID" as "breaking news".
".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan. Have a look right here:
.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020
The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."
Bachchan, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, is currently hospitalised with Coronavirus infection.
