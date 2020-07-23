Search

Amitabh Bachchan denies news report claiming he is COVID-19 negative

Published: Jul 23, 2020, 18:22 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to his Twitter account, Amitabh Bachchan has refuted reports that state he has tested COVID-19 negative!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Amitabh Bachchan Fan-Club
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested COVID-19 negative.

On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims "Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID" as "breaking news".

".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan. Have a look right here:

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

Bachchan, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, is currently hospitalised with Coronavirus infection.

