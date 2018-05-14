Amitabh Bachchan didn't understand Avengers: Infinity War

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about the latest Marvel Studios' movie Avengers: Infinity War



Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he went to watch the latest Marvel Studios' movie Avengers: Infinity War, which he failed to understand. The 75-year-old cine icon tweeted on Sunday: "Okay brother, don't feel bad. Went to watch a film called 'Avengers', but didn't understand what was happening in the movie."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero film revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.

It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

