Amitabh Bachchan flaunts hoodie designed by daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to flaunt the present by sharing a photo of himself wearing the black hoodie which reads 'girl power'

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic: Twitter/@SrBachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt proud to flaunt a hoodie as a gift from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it. Shweta recently turned designer with a clothing line, MxS World, launched in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

The 75-year-old actor on Monday took to Twitter to flaunt the present by sharing a photo of himself wearing the black hoodie which reads 'girl power'. Along with the photograph, he wrote: "Girl Power .. the hoodie from MxS World .. specially made for me by the girl power of the house, Shweta."

T 2913 - T 2913 .. GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love to Shweta and @mxsworld for the hoodie .. thank you and love you #MxS pic.twitter.com/MJXOvs5P4w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who also got the same hoodie on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan from his sister Shweta on Sunday, took to social media and endorsed her label.

Recently, Shweta also made her screen debut alongside her megastar father in an advertisement for a jewellery brand. This was Big B's first screen outing with Shweta. Amitabh Bachchan has been the brand's face since 2012.

However, the commercial was later pulled off after legal action was threatened against them for showcasing the bank employees in a negative light.

On the work front, the 75-year-old 'Piku' star is currently shooting for 'Brahmastra'. It is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, 2019.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.

It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The flick will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

The actor will also be seen in the tenth season of game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

