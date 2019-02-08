Amitabh Bachchan: This is the first time I am invited to a Hindi book launch

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan was present at the book launch of Govind Nadev - titled Madhukar Shah Bundela.

Amitabh Bachchan and Govind Namdev during the book launch Madhukar Shah Bundela by Govind Namdev at ISKCON, Juhu in Mumbai (Pic/Satej Shinde)

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday night said that actor turned author Govind Namdev is not only a good actor but also a true lover of the nation. "Govind ji is not only a great actor but also a person filled with patriotism... I am feeling very proud to be a part of the occasion," Bachchan said, during the book launch of the Namdev titled "Madhukar Shah Bundela".

"This is the first time I am invited to a Hindi book launch and I'm glad," he added.



Ram Gopal Bajaj, Amitabh Bachchan and Govind Namdev (Pic/Satej Shinde)

The story of the book revolves around the life story of King Madhukar Shah during the period of 1842 which depicts his valour and bravery as a ruler.

Namdev is known for playing the antagonist in Bollywood films such as "Satya", "Thakshak", "Pukar", "Raju Chacha", "Sarkar Raj", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani" among others.

Govind Namdev overwhelmed by everyone's presence said, "Amitabh Bachchan sir is my inspiration. I'm speechless and running out of words to thank all you present here. I'm very emotional right now as the presence of Amitabh Bachchan has made this event memorable. As I said he is my inspiration for personal and professional life. I always try to be like him especially his discipline towards life and profession. His height is exceptional not only in physical terms but in terms of career, his voice."



Satish Kaushik, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Amitabh Bachchan and Govind Namdev (Pic/Satej Shinde)

Talking about the book, the 68 years old actor said, "After finishing course from National School of Drama (NSD) I used to always go to my native place Bundelkhand to work for plays despite busy schedule due to films."

"This story is inspired by Shakespeare's play which depicts the historical era of Bundelkhand and valour of King Madhukar Shah during British rule," Namdev added.

Satish Kaushik shares, "Govind Namdev is an inspirational friend. I read the play, the approach in the play was commendable. He has shaped his personality and he is commendable in every aspect of life. After working for so many years in films and he was made such an amazing attempt in writing which is really marvellous. I'm really inspired by such respectful and humble man."

