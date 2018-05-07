Amitabh Bachchan in awe of talent on dance reality show

Amitabh Bachchan visited the sets along with his 102 Not Out co-star Rishi Kapoor to promote his film, read a statement



Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he felt fortunate to watch live acts of contestants on the show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. The cine icon visited the sets along with his 102 Not Out co-star Rishi Kapoor to promote his film, read a statement.

Big B was floored by the act of Bir Radha Sherpa. "I am a fan of Bir's choreography after watching this performance. It's unbelievable to see his vision and creativity behind each act. He truly brings out the best talent in every contestant. All his acts are mind-blowing and I feel very fortunate to be watching them live." The show is aired on Zee TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever