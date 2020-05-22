Amitabh Bachchan is keeping fit with grandson Agastya Nanda; see photo

We all know how close Amitabh Bachchan is with his family, especially his grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. The superstar frequently shares pictures of his grandkids on social media and has nothing but love and pride for them.

Recently, Big B shared a high-energy and quirky picture on Instagram of him with his grandson Agastya Nanda. The black and white image shows the 'nana' and 'pota' working out at their home gym together. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the photo, "Fight... fight the fit... fit the fight... reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery... and the inspiration with Grandson..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onMay 20, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

Don't Big B and Agastya look super fit and happy?

Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared pictures of his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, who graduated from her university, but the graduation ceremony couldn't be held due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Bachchan-Nanda family, therefore, celebrated her big day in their garden. And Big B was nothing but proud of his daughter's daughter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onMay 6, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently looking forward to his next film, Gulabo Sitabo, with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

