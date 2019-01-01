Amitabh Bachchan leads tributes to 'most compassionate' Kader Khan

bollywood

Ahmed Khan, a close relative, said on Tuesday that he passed away around 4 a.m. (IST). He said the last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later in the day

Amitabh Bachchan has led tributes to veteran Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quran scholar, Kader Khan, who died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada.

Among various projects, Kader had contributed to several Amitabh-starring films like "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Laawaris" and "Coolie" as a writer.

T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 1 January 2019

#KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/m9z1yix9HB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 1 January 2019

Saddened to hear about #KaderKhan. Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Our Shabnam, Bol Rahda Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi & direct him in my debut film Hulchul. #RIP #KaderKhan. You shall always be missed pic.twitter.com/kw7onCCGc7 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) 1 January 2019

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also felt sad to hear the demise of the "versatile writer, actor, comedian Kader Khan. He made us laugh and cry at the same time. He entertained us with his punchful dialogues. God bless his soul. RIP Sir".

Writer-director Milap Zaveri quoted lines from Kader Khan's 1990 film "Agneepath" and wrote: "Huge regret that I never got to work with you. You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original 'Agneepath' to people. 'Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata'."

Rest in peace Kader khan saheb !! https://t.co/GHSqo0B6z9 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) 1 January 2019

An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You’ve left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 1 January 2019

Kader, 81, is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.