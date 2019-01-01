Amitabh Bachchan leads tributes to 'most compassionate' Kader Khan

Jan 01, 2019, 15:30 IST | IANS

Ahmed Khan, a close relative, said on Tuesday that he passed away around 4 a.m. (IST). He said the last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later in the day

Amitabh Bachchan leads tributes to 'most compassionate' Kader Khan
Kader Khan

Amitabh Bachchan has led tributes to veteran Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quran scholar, Kader Khan, who died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada.

Among various projects, Kader had contributed to several Amitabh-starring films like "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Laawaris" and "Coolie" as a writer.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also felt sad to hear the demise of the "versatile writer, actor, comedian Kader Khan. He made us laugh and cry at the same time. He entertained us with his punchful dialogues. God bless his soul. RIP Sir".

Writer-director Milap Zaveri quoted lines from Kader Khan's 1990 film "Agneepath" and wrote: "Huge regret that I never got to work with you. You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original 'Agneepath' to people. 'Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata'."

Kader, 81, is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Tags

kader khanamitabh bachchanbollywoodbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why is Ravi Kishan in awe of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK