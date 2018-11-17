Amitabh Bachchan: More often than not, critics are right

bollywood

While in conversation with author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi at the launch of the latter's book, Amitabh Bachchan responded to questions on tackling criticism, stating

Amitabh Bachchan says criticism makes him believe that his creative work has been consumed by audiences. While in conversation with author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi at the launch of the latter's book, Bachchan responded to questions on tackling criticism, stating, "The first assurance that you get is that somebody has actually [consumed] your work.

It's important for us, in the creative field, because if no one goes to see our films, that is bad. I would liked to be criticised because it [reveals] an aspect of your work which you may not have been aware about," he added.

The star said critics' observations often go beyond the obvious and point out nuances that could be essential for those in the creative field to be aware about. "Many critics are able to have that perception, who are able to go beyond what you have written or have a different view point. Many times, we are unaware of it. Most of the times, the critics are right and we are wrong."

