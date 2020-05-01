Amitabh Bachchan never visited Rishi Kapoor in the hospital; here's why

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years. The actor was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last at the age of 67. But before this, Rishi Kapoor had been seeking treatment at a hospital in New York for almost a year in 2019. This is when several of Rishi Kapoor's friends from the industry visited him in NYC. But one celebrity who never visited him in the hospital was Amitabh Bachchan, and the superstar has revealed the reason in his latest blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan, in a post titled 'In Memorium', wrote, "Joie de vivre... the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father... the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor... I never visited him in Hospital... I never wanted to see the distress on his smiling cherubic face... But I am certain... when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile…"

Big B also shared the post on his Twitter account:

T 3517 - in Memoriam ..https://t.co/du9e3GHhof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Reminiscing about how he met Rishi Kapoor, Big B wrote, "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji's house..."

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Kapoor in a number of films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb, and more recently 102 Not Out. Their chemistry was infallible, and audiences loved watching the pair on-screen together.

