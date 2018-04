Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua rape case: It's terrible to even talk about it

Amitabh Bachchan was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film 102 Not Out, in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor



Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to condemn the Kathua rape incident, saying he feels "disgusted" by it. When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star, who has been the face of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, said it was painful to even talk about it.

"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it. (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," Amitabh Bachchan told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film 102 Not Out, in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor. Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage against the perpetrators.

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. The incident has sparked massive, countrywide outrage among people.

Also read - Alia Bhatt on Kathua rape case: I hope justice is served

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever