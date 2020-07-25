Amitabh Bachchan pens a note for his fans: The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength

Amitabh Bachchan is constantly updating his social media feed, either with his health updates or sometimes just thanking everyone for praying for his speedy recovery. In his latest tweet, Big B, who has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after being found COVID-positive, has expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers.

The Bollywood veteran shared a throwback picture from his meet and greet session with his fans outside his home in Jalsa, Bandra. He captioned it, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength ... This, I shall never ever allow to vanish from my syste. So help me God (sic)." Take a look:

Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Nanavati hospital. Amitabh in a tweet had also requested people in his close proximity for last 10 days to get themselves tested. This is what he wrote- "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic). Have a look right here:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Minutes after his tweet, Abhishek took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you (sic)", he tweeted.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too had tested positive. The mother-daughter duo were under home quarantine for a while before being admitted to the same hospital. Jaya Bachchan had tested negetive for COVID-19.

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, "(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

Bachchan's well-wishers have organised prayers in various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Lucknow for the fast recovery of the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. Fans even performed 'yagya' in Asansol for his recovery.

