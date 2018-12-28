Amitabh Bachchan prays for Kader Khan's well being and recovery

bollywood

Kader Khan has reportedly developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator

Kader Khan

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan has been hospitalised in Canada, according to reports. The 81-year-old actor's has reportedly developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pray for Khan's well being and recovery. "Kader Khan... actor writer of immense talent... lies ill in Hospital... Prayer and duas for his well being and recovery... Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films. Great company, a libran and many not know, taught Mathematics," Bachchan tweeted.

T 3041 - KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

Bachchan and Khan worked together on films such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag. Prior to that he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Khan has also penned dialogues for Coolie No. 1, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Karma and Sultanat. The actor has till now featured over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever