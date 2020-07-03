Amitabh Bachchan remembers Saroj Khan and the one rupee coin she gave as 'shagun'

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan left her family, friends and fans heartbroken when she breathed her last on July 3 in Mumbai. The legendary dancer passed away at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan's last rites were performed at the Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself with Saroj Khan, and shared a few memories with the choreographer in the caption. He wrote, "She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time... of the time when I was just beginning... of the film 'Bandhe Haath' with the heartthrob of millions Mumtaz... with the director OP Ralhan... Mumtaz's grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbie... she a stratospheric Star, me a nobody..." Read the full post below:

Recalling how Saroj Khan would give a good dancer a one rupee coin as 'shagun', Big B fondly remembered how he was the recipient of this coin once.

Saroj Khan was admitted in Bandra for breathing issues, and following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative. With Saroj Khan gone, Bollywood has lost a true gem.

