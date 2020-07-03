Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Saroj Khan, the popular Bollywood choreographer, was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17, is no more. Saroj Khan, 71, was admitted with breathing complains passed away due to cardiac arrest at 1.52 am early on July 3, 2020. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Saroj Khan's burial ceremony will be held today in Mumbai.

Saroj Khan was admitted in Bandra for breathing issues, and following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina") and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Rest in peace, Saroj Khan! You'll be truly missed.

