Amitabh Bachchan sells his Rolls Royce Phantom

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan sold his car, which he received as a gift from filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his exemplary performance in Eklavya (2007)

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his Rolls Royce Phantom to a Mysore-based businessman, Ruman Khan, who is said to be a collector of high-end vehicles. Big B had received the luxury car as a gift from filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his exemplary performance in Eklavya (2007).

At that time, its price was pegged at Rs 3.5 crore. The veteran actor would always be spotted driving the car himself. Has Bachchan now set his eyes on a new pair of wheels to add to his fleet of luxury cars?

According to the 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, Big B's earnings were pegged at Rs 96.17 crore. The 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration was October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, slated to release on March 08, 2019. The film is a suspense thriller and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Manav Kaul. Badla marks the second association of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after the critically acclaimed and much loved Pink. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Watch this video: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Badla Unplugged

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates