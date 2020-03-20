Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo from Abhishek's birthday party

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photograph of himself from his son Abhishek Bachchan's themed birthday party. In the photograph, Amitabh can be seen dressed as superman and holding a video camera.

"A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years... dress theme 'SUPERMAN'..." the thespian captioned the image.

à¤à¤¾à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤® superman à¤¬à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸ à¤¸à¤­à¤¯à¤à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ Corona Virus à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤·à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

On the acting front, the cine icon will next be seen in "Brahmastra". He also has three more films in his kitty -- Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehere. Currently, Amitabh has been actively spreading awareness about COVID-19 social media.

