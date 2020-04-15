Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of himself dressed as a matador, Rishi Kapoor as Chaplin

We love Bollywood throwback photos. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan are the masters of throwback pictures and moments. Their social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs, especially people who are their fans and admirers.

Continuing the trend, Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account. The picture is a still from his 1981 film Naseeb directed by Manmohan Desai. The stars were shooting for the song 'Rang Jamaake' in a revolving restaurant set put up at Chandivli Studios. The monochrome photo has Amitabh looking into the horizon and Rishi Kapoor dressed as Charlie Chaplin.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... in the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin, moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times (sic)."

Take a look:

Earlier, the superstar had shared a throwback picture of a photoshoot from his younger days. "My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong-minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!! (sic)", he captioned it.

