Amitabh Bachchan thanks 'Gods own angels in white'; see post

On July 11, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that the actor was tested positive, and ever since then, fans, family and friends have been praying for his wellness. A few days later, news broke that Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were too tested positive. The entire Bachchan family has been going through a difficult phase.

A few days later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were initially under home-quarantine, but later admitted to the hospital after the health worsened, were discharged. The mother-daughter duo is currently safe at home, and waiting for Abhishek and Amitabh to recover soon.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

While at the hospital, the father-son duo has been updating fans about their health and recovery. In the latest tweet by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor shared an emotional post thanking 'the Gods own angels in white.'

T 3609 - T 3609 - ..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients !

This be their prayer everyday .. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8T6OMuC2SD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Big B and Abhishek are in hospital with the coronavirus infection. Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for COVID-19 earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from the hospital.

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, "(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

We all wish for the talented actor's speedy recovery.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan enraged as trolls say 'I hope you die of COVID-19'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news