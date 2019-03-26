Amitabh Bachchan to shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati - 11's new teaser

television

Four months before its fresh season airs, Amitabh Bachchan to shoot new teaser of Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 11 this week

Amitabh Bachchan

The heartening response to the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has paved the way for its 11th edition. Even though the new season may be over four months away, we hear, host Amitabh Bachchan will shoot the first teaser of the quiz-based show on March 28 at Film City in Goregaon.

A source reveals, "Given the large scale on which the show is mounted, the team always begins the groundwork well in advance. A string of teasers has been planned in the run-up to the show's airing in the second half of the year. While Bachchan saab has been busy with the shoot of Jhund and Brahmastra, he will squeeze in a day for the filming of the first teaser. The promo will primarily see Big B asking viewers to put on their thinking caps once again as he returns with his quizmaster act."

During his recent media interactions for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, when asked about his next outing on the show, Bachchan had told mid-day, "The next season of KBC [will roll] by August 2019." Launched in 2000, the reality series will clock 19 years with Big B having fronted all the seasons barring one in 2007.

