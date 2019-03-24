Yo Yo Honey Singh remembers his first ever collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in Bhoothnath Returns

bollywood

Yo Yo Honey Singh's went down memory lane and commemorated his first musical collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan five years ago

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

Yo Yo Honey Singh has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, but working with Amitabh Bachchan was special. As his song, Party With Bhootnath, from Bhootnath Returns (2014), clocked five years, the singer went down memory lane.

He penned a heartwarming post on social media referring to working with the Big B as a learning experience he will always cherish. He wrote, "One of my biggest song with the living legend "Amitabh Bhachhan" ji - "Party with the BhoothNath". It’s been 5 years still it feels like yesterday.It was a great learning experience and much love to my musical brother Bhushan Kumar for getting me this opportunity (sic)"

Bhoothnath was a 2008 horror comedy film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles, and also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. The film is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost. Bhoothnath, and its sequel Bhoothnath Returns, received mostly positive reviews, especially from children.

On the work front, Honey Singh was the music director of Saif Ali Khan's 2018 film Baazaar. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, was recently seen in the hit film Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. His next venture is Brahmastra, part one of the three-part film series by Ayan Mukerji.

Also read: Here's how Hirdesh Singh became the sensational rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates