Yo Yo Honey Singh's Makhna with new talents is out!

Honey Singh

Honey Singh is launching four new singers in his latest track, Makhna. Singhsta, Sean, Alistair and Pinaki, who have earlier collaborated with the singer for Punjabi numbers, have also lent their voice to the number. It also marks their Hindi song debut.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also posted on his social media account about the song with the caption: "Yo My Makhna!! Finally the wait is over #Makhna out now. Link is in Bio. @nehakakkar @tseries.official @nidhisunil @singhstamusic @koncept3rd @phenomofficial @bonafide_tdo @rbfashionstylist @arbespoke @itsrdm #Ubon #Venkys [sic]"

Returning with a bang, Yo Yo Honey Singh has presented his latest song Makhna produced by the singer along with T-Series. Talking about the same Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, "I really had a great time in the process of making Makhna. I would like to thank Bhushan Kumar Ji. Also, looking forward to have many more collaborations with him in the coming year."

The song composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh has vocals of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Singhsta, Pinaki, Sean, Allistair and lyrics by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala.

Listen to the song right away!

With a touch of reggaeton beats from the Latin origin, Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song is titled Makhna which means lover in Punjabi.

Makhna offers a carnival feel instantly lifting your mood and forcing you to hit the dance floor. Since the team wanted to get a carnival look to the video, they decided to shoot in a Latin country like Puerto Rico or Columbia. However, they finally selected Cuba, as the location and the vibe of the place is yet unexplored in India.

Directed by Spanish Director Daniel Duran, Makhna took 7 months of creative planning before the shoot.

