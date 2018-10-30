Amitabh Bachchan: Was lifted and taken to the set

bollywood

Unable to make the 30-minute climb to reach the picturesque Thugs Of Hindostan locations in Thailand, Amitabh Bachchan on the "regal" treatment meted out to him

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Given that there's a lot riding on his upcoming ambitious project, Thugs Of Hindostan, director Vijay Krishna Acharya has left no stone unturned in ensuring his offering proves to be a visual delight for viewers. The filmmaker took his crew to the exotic locations of Malta and Thailand to shoot crucial scenes of the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer.

Bachchan tells mid-day that while he couldn't initially comprehend Acharya's insistence on filming in Thailand, he was taken by the place's beauty when he arrived on set. "The location was awe-inspiring. It's a massive cave, almost 20 to 30 storeys high. While shooting in certain locations, we had many [uncalled] visitors. Huge snakes would appear suddenly from the rocks. Often, people on the sets played pranks by throwing rubber snakes [on one another]," reminisces the actor.



The Thailand set of Thugs Of Hindostan

The cave was meant to be Bachchan's character Khudabaksh's secret spot. However, for the megastar, reaching the location implied navigating a cumbersome 30-minute long walk. "It was [a] mountainous [region], so we had to climb. I have breathing problems. I tried to make the journey a couple of times, but it was not happening. They [unit] generously made me a Palki. I was lifted and taken to the location, looking very regal," he reveals.

Filming at Thailand's Koh Poda Island left Khan equally astonished. "When I arrived for the first time, I was taken aback by the beauty. It also felt like a real hideout. It had a massive cave, with a huge ceiling, and a flowing river," he says.

