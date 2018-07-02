Amitabh Bachchan wraps shooting of Badla

n the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed the shooting of Badla. The 75-year-old actor shared the news on his blog.

"The work on the film is over... that BADLA for me is and has ended... A room, a suit, a leading lady and unchanged location, a chair and DONE... When an age is reached for the relevance of years gone by to live up to their name - gone by - it truly does go by", Bachchan wrote.

In the film, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink. However this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). Shah Rukh Khan will be co-producing the film through his Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri of Azure Entertainment.

