Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund to release on September 20

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is set to hit the theatres on September 20 this year

Jhund poster. Pic: Twitter/@itsBhushanKumar

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is set to hit the theatres on September 20 this year. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule, who is best known for helming Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Bachchan is essaying the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement, in the feature. Production banner T-Series tweeted, "@SrBachchan starrer #Jhund to release on 20th Sept 2019."

The film has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpaat Production.

