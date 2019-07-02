Amitabh Bachchan's savage reply to a Mumbai rains meme on him going viral

bollywood

Amidst Mumbai rains, there are many memes doing the rounds on social media. A meme on Amitabh Bachchan is also going viral, which attracted his attention and this is what he replied

Amitabh Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@SrBachchan

Mumbai has recorded the heaviest rains in the past decade, and amidst this, while there are many helpline numbers doing the rounds on social media, there are also many memes going viral. One such meme was on megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the meme, a photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman from the film, The Great Gambler (1979) has been used where they are taking a boat ride.

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be very tech-savvy and up-to-date with social media. He came across this meme, which had his photo with Zeenat Aman on a boat, and had Sr. Bachchan saying, "Bhaiya, Goregaon le chalo." (Brother, take me to Goregaon)

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

The Badla actor shared that photo and posted a witty reply. He commented, "Jalsa hote hue [sic]" Jalsa is the name of his Juhu residence and the 76-year old is known for his wit and humour. However, during media interactions and press conferences, the megastar prefers sticking to the event. This humourous side of the actor is only visible on social media.

On the professional front, Amitabh is working in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. He will also be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi. Sr. Bachchan also released the first look of his film, Gulabo Sitabo, which caught the attention of many viewers.

