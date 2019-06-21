First look: Amitabh Bachchan looks unrecognisable in Gulabo Sitabo

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's quirky look from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo has been released by its makers. Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Just two days ago, we had reported that Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the shooting of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. Now, the makers have dropped the megastar's look in the film. And we are stunned already!

Big B is donning a quirky look in Gulabo Sitabo - with a long beard, those vintage spectacles, and prosthetic nose, that highlights his look! Amitabh Bachchan plays the owner of the palatial house in the film and actor Ayushmann Khurrana plays his tenant.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's look in Gulabo Sitabo right here:

Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo... Costars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Tg2V678xSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Amitabh began shooting for the film on Wednesday at the famous Mahmoodabad House in Qaiserbagh area (Lucknow). He had tweeted, "One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say, [sic]"

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Big B's fans in Lucknow are in a frenzy ever since he arrived in the Uttar Pradesh state capital for a month-long schedule of the film. Crowds gathered in the area since morning waiting for a glimpse of the superstar. Amitabh, dressed in a kurta-pajama and sporting a beard went almost unrecognized even when he moved around the location. Most of the shots were taken indoors and a heavy security arrangement made it impossible for fans to gate-crash.

Ravish Sinha, a student from the Lucknow University, said that he had arrived at the location at 6.a.m and wanted to shake hands with the superstar.

"I will keep coming to the location every day until I get to meet Amitabh Bachchan," he said.

The gates, however, were guarded by bouncers and all crew members had been given identity cards which were checked before allowing them entry.

A member of the local line producer's crew, said: "The security arrangements are our biggest priority and we are not even disclosing the actors' place of stay. We have also deployed private security guards."

Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020. Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.

