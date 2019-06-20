See Photos: Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike storms the internet

bollywood

The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shared with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck

Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger Shashikant Pedwal. Pic: Instagram/@shashikant_pedwal

Where there is a star, there is a fan. And where there is a fan, there is always a doppelganger. And Amitabh Bachchan has just found one! The superstar's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal has created a buzz on social media with Senior Bachchan's fan groups sharing his videos.

His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan. Recently, the videos of Pedwal mimicking the actor are doing rounds on social media. The videos show him delivering famous dialogues of Big B.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Unbelievable Amitabh in pune A post shared by Shashikant Pedwal (@shashikant_pedwal) onJun 13, 2019 at 11:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Lo kallo bat ..Tik tok #tiktok#musically first time A post shared by Shashikant Pedwal (@shashikant_pedwal) onDec 21, 2018 at 11:27am PST

On asking him if he has ever met Amitabh, he told ANI, "Yes, I met him in 2011 at his home and showed him my album. He did not believe that those were my pictures. He praised me for my work."

Professor by profession, Pedwal is a big fan of Amitabh. He realised that he looks like Amitabh when his college friends told him so. He started learning Amitabh's famous dialogues and performed at various events during his college days.

For people who cannot manage to get Amitabh at their event, Pedwal becomes an alternative. Besides gracing various events, Pedwal visits several NGO's and cancer hospitals to make people happy.

"I visit these places and try to make people happy over there. The patients at cancer hospital who are at the last stage of the disease just need happiness. When I go there as Amitabh Bachchan, they become happy and pour their heart out," he told ANI.

'I deliberately tell the event organisers not to inform patients about me being a look-alike of Amitabh so that they feel proud that they met Amitabh. If a lie can make someone happy then I don't feel bad about it," he added.

He worked upon his lifestyle for 30 years to look like Amitabh Bachchan. He is not only invited to events in India but abroad as well. He had also appeared in many TV programs earlier.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, 76-year-old has started shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020. This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing the screen with the cine icon.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of over 2,000 farmers from Bihar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from ANI