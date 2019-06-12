Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of over 2,000 farmers from Bihar

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers. Last year, the Piku star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed".

"To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," he wrote on his blog.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked on Monday night, as his profile picture got replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Big B's Twitter account was allegedly hacked by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they have informed Maharashtra Cyber about Big B's Twitter handle being hacked allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim. Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Mumbai Police maintained that the matter is under investigation. "We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the PRO said.

The Bollywood superstar, who regularly takes to Twitter to stay connected with his fans has a staggering 37.4 million followers on the social networking site.

