Amitabh Bachchan's words of caution to Shoojit Sircar over blackhole tweet

Amitabh Bachchan's advice to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar over the blackhole

Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar

Scientists released the much-awaited first direct image of a massive black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a galaxy which is about 54 million light-years away, at the National Press Club on Wednesday (April 10). The image has been taken by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which is a network of 10 radio telescopes spread across the planet, according to The Washington Post. The telescope functioned as if it is a single receiver, tuned to high-frequency radio waves, to take the image.

After NASA shared pictures of the black hole, marking a revolution in understanding space, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar tweeted, "First black hole image is unbelievable. I can't think of anything else. I want to go there (sic)."

First Black hole image is just unbelievable:) since yesterday I can’t think of anything else. I am craving to see more..actually I want to go there:) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) 11 April 2019

Amitabh Bachchan replied, "It's 300 million trillion miles away... it's 3.3 million times bigger than Earth ... you want to go there. No! (sic)." Words of caution from Big B.

On the work front, Big B and Emraan Hashmi will be coming together onscreen for the very first time, for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey. Amitabh will be seen in a bilingual project, that has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film, currently being shot in Filmcity (Mumbai), also features south actors SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, of Baahubali fame. Bachchan is also working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

