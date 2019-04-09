Have you seen Amitabh Bachchan's new pair of wheels?

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan took delivery of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which is touted to be the most luxurious and expensive MPV on sale in the country

Amitabh Bachchan with his new car

There's a new addition to Amitabh Bachchan's fleet of fancy cars. Recently, Big B took delivery of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which is touted to be the most luxurious and expensive MPV on sale in the country. The veteran actor posed for snapshots with his new acquisition at his Juhu abode.

Amitabh Bachchan often takes to the wheel himself, especially of his new cars. We will wait to catch him in his latest gleaming white set of wheels.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in bilingual project, that has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film, currently being shot in Filmcity (Mumbai), also features south actors SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, of Baahubali fame.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a T-Series and Purple Bull Production and is directed by T Tamilvanan.

Bachchan is also working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

His last film Badla, which also starred Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role, has done wonders at the Box Office. The crime thriller drama, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, has reached the peak as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its 5th weekend.

The 76-year-old megastar is also set to make his Tamil debut with Uyarntha Manithan. The principal shooting of the project began earlier this month. SJ Suryah had revealed last year that Amitabh has set aside 35 days for this project.

