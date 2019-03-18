See photos: Katrina Kaif has bought a new car and it's super swanky

bollywood

Katrina Kaif seems to be a car enthusiast. After owning an Audi, the actress has gone ahead and bought herself this stunning car

Katrina Kaif and her new car

We all know the love our Bollywood celebs have for swanky cars - the swankier, the better. Amitabh Bachchan loved his Rolls Royce that he recently sold, Deepika Padukone adores her Mercedes-Maybach, and Katrina Kaif is a big fan of the Audi series. The Zero actress has now broadened her search for the perfect vehicle and seems like she has decided a rugged Range Rover is what she needs. Here are some photos of her new, swanky, sleek car. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Range Rovers are rugged beasts that are made to take on any road and terrain. So, Katrina Kaif seems to have made a wise choice in choosing this car. It's a white model and it looks pretty amazing from the outside. The car comes between the price tag of Rs 49 to Rs 65 lakh in India.

Besides Katrina Kaif, some other B-town celebs have also chosen this car as their preferred mode of transport. Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma also own variations of this car.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and SRK. She will next be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat that is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

