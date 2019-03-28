Sanjay Dutt buys a swanky car, see photos

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt purchased a swanky new white car and got it home on March 27. He was captured by the paparazzi outside his Bandra residence

Sanjay Dutt with his car. Photos: Yogen Shah

On March 27, Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt bought a new member home. The 59-year-old actor gifted himself a swanky white Range Rover, which had a ribbon on it. He was captured by shutterbugs outside his residence in Bandra. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif also bought the same brand of car a few days ago. Not just these two but Salman Khan also has the same ride.

Take a look at the car's pictures:



Sanjay Dutt's new car. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Sanjay Dutt had a similar car previously too. On the work front, Baba will next be seen in Kalank releasing on April 17, 2019. The film produced by Karan Johar is directed by Abhishek Varman and also has Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has Abhishek Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat, in his kitty. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to ace every character coming his way. For this period drama, Sanjay Dutt sports a bald look and has undergone multiple costume and look trials to attain the perfect appearance. He essays the character of an Afghan King. With this, Sanjay Dutt once again dons the grey avatar after memorable performances as antagonists in Agneepath, Khalnayak, among others.

Sanjay Dutt would travel from Jaipur to Tala in Rajasthan for the shoot. The journey of approximately 60-70 kms would take the superstar three hours of back and forth every day.

Sanjay Dutt is the busiest with multiple films lined up. He has big budget films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 among others.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt clears rumours about contesting in Lok Sabha polls on Samajwadi Party ticket

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates