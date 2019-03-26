Sanjay Dutt not to enter politics; refuses rumors to join Samajvadi Party

There was talk that Sanjay Dutt had been roped in as the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow by buddy Amar Singh

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to clear the air about him standing for the upcoming elections. The actor wrote cleared the rumour by tweeting: "The rumour about me contesting for the Lok Sabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister Priya Dutt. I urge everyone to come out in maximum numbers and cast their vote for our nation (sic)."

There was talk that Sanju baba had been roped in as the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow by buddy Amar Singh.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is currently preparing for Panipat, Kalank, Prasthanam and Torbaaz. Sanjay Dutt has completed one-and-a-half month schedule shooting in Jaipur for his upcoming historical period drama, Panipat. The actor is not only hitting the gym for a desired physique for the role of King Ahmad Shah Durrani but is also making sure he perfects his art in carrying the heavy armour.

In 2018, when the actor went for a hair, make-up and costume trials, the armour was specially designed according to Dutt's personality. Not only this, but Sanjay Dutt also followed a strict diet while he was shooting in Jaipur.

