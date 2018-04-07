AMMK leader Dhinakaran tells cricket fans to shun IPL matches

As the opposition to IPL matches to be held here grew over the Cauvery issue with AMMK leader Dhinakaran appealing to cricket fans to shun it, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday assured security for the event



Members of Opposition parties stage a protest during a strike called over the CMB at Dharmapuri, on Thursday. PIC/PTI

Ruling AIADMK's rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader Dhinakaran appealed to cricket lovers to shun IPL matches to 'strengthen the voice of farmers' seeking setting up of Cauvery Management Board. His appeal comes days after pro-Tamil outfits opposed holding IPL matches, saying it was not needed when farmers were struggling.

