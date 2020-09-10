Amrapali Gupta: Qubool Hai close to my heart

Actress Amrapali Gupta who left no stone unturned and played the other women so beautifully in the love story of Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in Qubool Hai says that the show will always be close to her heart. "Qubool Hai came to me as an opportunity. I never thought it will change my life. Even I wasn't confident about the continuity about my role. As an antagonist always has a limited track. But luckily people loved me and my track continued to the longest. The show will always remain close to my heart," said Amrapali.

Amrapali known for featuring in popular television shows like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Ishqbaaaz says that 'Tanveer', her character in Qubool Hai, is an iconic antagonist character. She adds, "Tanveer was not just a character. It was creatively given birth. The role needed too much efforts from different level expressions, eye blinks to delivering dialogues in an expressful way. Each day gave me more responsibility to carry it on. I feel people started hating me to the next level and I paid for it. As there are many experiences I faced after the show in my real life. Once I wasn't allowed to offer prayers in temple and was attacked by my fans. I laugh now thinking about all that. But I'm sure Tanveer is iconic and will be celebrated in the history of television."

Gupta replaced Nisha Nagpal in the show and was accepted by audiences in no time. She played the role for 3 years and later on was typecasted for similar roles in other projects. She says, "I feel being typecasted. But I had no complaints at all. I enjoy my work. Antagonists get extra attention be it in their costumes to their screentime. I actually enjoy it."

The TV show Qubool Hai was telecast for four years (2012- 2016), and its lead pair, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, will now be back on screen together with Qubool Hai 2.0. Asked on her comeback she adds, "I'm not been approached yet. But let's see what store." Amrapali was last seen in TV shows like Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Bahu Begum and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

