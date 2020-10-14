Amrita Rao on her pregnancy: One can't plan these things, they just happen

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's picture, where the duo is seen stepping out of a clinic, has taken the internet by storm. Ditching the trend of announcing pregnancy on social media, Amrita Rao kept the news under wraps. Amrita and Anmol, both are extremely tight-lipped about their personal life, and they make sure not to reveal their intimate details to their fans and social media followers.

Now, Amrita has finally shared her side of the story in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. From speaking about embracing motherhood to sharing how Anmol has been taking care of her, Amrita revealed some sweet details about their relationship.

When asked about the first thought that crossed her mind during this period, Amrita shared, "It's like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do."

Amrita also mentioned what made them decide that 2020 was the year to expand their family. "One can't plan these things, they just happen." During the pandemic, the actress has been keeping up with her pregnancy cravings. She mentioned how the baby has adjusted through this entire outbreak. "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."

Amrita also admitted that Anmol has been pampering her a lot. "Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to baby and me every night." The duo has also found their perfect song, "Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi", with one line in particular, "Thoda Hamara, Thoda Tumhara, Aayega Firse Bachpan Hamara."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news