Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood all set to embrace parenthood

A lot of couples have geared up to welcome parenthood during this lockdown and fans have not been able to keep calm. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and the next one is Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol.

A source close to the actress informed Times of India and said, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

Rao and Sood tied the knot on May 15, 2016, and the couple keeps sharing their charming and romantic pictures on their respective social media accounts. Rao made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002 with Arya Babbar. She then went on to be seen in films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Deewar, Masti, Shikhar, Vivah, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Jolly LLB, Satyagraha, Singh Saab The Great. She was last seen in Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In an interview with Zoom a few months back, while talking about a scene from Ishq Vishk, where she had to slap Shahid Kapoor, Rao revealed, "I remember it was a very difficult sequence to shoot and it was just before the interval when Rajiv and Payal had a fight and the brief was that your performance should be such that I want the audience to be completely divided; the girls should say Payal is right and the guys should say Rajiv is right."

She added, "At the end of the sequence, I had to slap Shahid. The director wanted me to actually, really slap him and he was very particular that it can't be acting or that I am going to add a soundtrack and you have to slap... He wanted that reaction of being slapped from Rajiv."

