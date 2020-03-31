B-Town Buzz: Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol named a fan's baby girl

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol named a fan's baby girl during a video chat on social media. Tiger Barot, a Jaipur-based admirer of Rao, informed that his wife had delivered during the lockdown. He requested the actor to suggest a name with 'D'. Rao told him that she liked the name Devika. He readily agreed. Rao says, "I had goosebumps while taking such a big decision for Tiger and his family." The fan also told her that as he will be unable to host a naming ceremony in the current scenario, he asked his favourite cine idol to do so.

Feel the love

Kriti Sanon is a diehard romantic. While she awaits her Prince Charming to sweep her off her feet, the actor has been writing love poems during quarantine. The actor wrote, "She ran into his arms, burying her face in his chest, the world couldn't see her, her worries could finally rest (sic)." She added, "Didn't I tell you I love romance (sic)?"

Mother dearest

Varun Dhawan shared a throwback photograph with mother Lali and wrote a poem for her. "Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me were always meant to be together (sic)." After rapping, the actor continues to showcase his creative skills.

Label it right

Deepika Padukone is now reorganising her kitchen. Yesterday, the actor provided a glimpse of it by sharing a photograph of a label-maker and some slips for the jars, which had urad dal, poha, chilli powder, chana dal, besan, red masoor dal and rajma written on them. Padukone wrote, "You know... in case it wasn't clear enough. Productivity in the time of COVID-19 (sic)."

