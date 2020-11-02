Amrita Rao: Shahid Kapoor was always in a relationship when I was his co-star

Amrita Rao is currently in a very happy space as she's all set to be the newest mother in Bollywood. She has had a very successful career in the industry after making her debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002.

In an interview with Times of India, she now spills the beans on her debut in Bollywood, the success of her films, and the relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor. First talking about her debut film's failure, she said, " Blessed as I was, my entry into movies happened through Tips films who saw me in a popular ad film and came home with a bouquet and a cake to sign me for an artist management contract. Even before my debut film was released, I had already shot for The Legend of Bhagat Singh."

She added, "I also started rehearsals for 'Ishq Vishk' and so the failure of 'Ab Ke Baras' was a complete flash in the pan. The critics and the audience both woke up to me through 'Ishq Vishk'." She then went on to talk about what happened when the film released and the response of the audiences.

She revealed, "I can never forget that day when 'Ishq Vishk released'. Director Ken Ghosh, Shahid, myself and producer Ramesh Taurani, we visited literally all the theatres we could. We would stand in the entry zone and peep at the audience going crazy with laughter and enjoying every punch line. Ken got a call that the film is a bumper opening in India."

The other film of Rao that was a massive success was Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah, which came out in 2006 and again with Kapoor. The last silver jubilee film of India, this is how the actress looks back at the blockbuster, "Vivah to me is what 'Mughal' E'Aazam' was for Madhubala and 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' is for Madhuri Dixit. The film has grown to become the darling of the nation over the years and the kind of respect and relatability I have from that film is unbelievable."

She added, "Vivah was considered regressive only by the English critics but the Indian audiences proved them totally wrong. There were cinema halls in Jaipur which turned into Shadi Halls with full baraat to welcome audiences in their 4th week. Even today it's a record on television that if it's a weekend, 'Vivah' has to be telecast."

When Rao was asked about her reaction to the relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor that happened back when they did multiple films together, she revealed, "Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a 'real-life couple' but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity. The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other."

She continued, "But yes, we have tremendous respect for each other as artists and recently Shahid also expressed on social media that he misses working with me, which was very sweet. Why Shahid and I were never cast together after 'Vivah' is a million-dollar question and something to think about!"

