Amrita Rao poses with a baby bump, says 'the Baby is Coming Soon'

Earlier this month, Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol had announced their pregnancy. The actress had even spoken about it. She had stated, ""It's like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do."

She also stated, "One can't plan these things, they just happen." During the pandemic, the actress has been keeping up with her pregnancy cravings. She mentioned how the baby has adjusted through this entire outbreak. "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."

And now, she has taken to her Instagram account and flashed her baby bump and also with her hubby and the picture is indeed adorable, and even more lovely was the actress' caption. Have a look right here:

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras in 2002 with Arya Babbar. She then went on to be seen in films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Deewar, Masti, Shikhar, Vivah, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Jolly LLB, Satyagraha, Singh Saab The Great. She was last seen in Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

