Amrita Rao wants Sara Ali Khan for her role in Ishq Vishk

Amrita Rao won many hearts by playing the simple college-going girl Payal Mehra in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk

Amrita Rao

Actress Amrita Rao won many hearts by playing the simple college-going girl Payal Mehra in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. If the film were to be remade with new actors, she says Sara Ali Khan would be perfect to reprise Payal. The Ken Ghosh directorial, which also starred Shenaz Treasury, had launched Shahid Kapoor as a lead actor in Bollywood.

Asked about Ishq Vishk 2, Amrita joked: "The way I look right now, I think I can (be) cast opposite Ishaan (Khatter, brother of Shahid) in 'Ishq Vishk 2'! I am just kidding. Who is going to be the next Payal? Let's rather have a quiz on that."

She was asked to choose between Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Amrita, who was at designer Sonali Jain's store launch, on Sunday, replied: "Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz's character."

On the professional front, ever since Sara Ali Khan has made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, she has already created a special place in the hearts of the audience with her promising role and impeccable acting skills. Hailed as the 'buzz girl' of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, who just stepped into the industry is known for her commercially successful films and brand circuit. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Sara Ali Khan has also become the top choice for many leading brands.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan, and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, both of which are slated to be released next year.

