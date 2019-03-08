Amrita Singh returns as a Punjabi mother with a twist in Badla

bollywood

The actress will be seen playing a Punjabi woman as well as a mother, however, with a twist in the upcoming film. We see the glimpse of the veteran actor in the the trailer that was released by the makers

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh who was last seen as the loud and fussy Punjabi mother in 2 States will mark her return to the big screen with Red Chillies Entertainment's upcoming crime thriller Badla.

All set to hit the screens this Friday, Badla boasts of a strong cast with Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Shot in UK, Glasgow Badla sets the pace for the gripping crime thriller. The trailer has left the audience intrigued to unfold the mystery of a murder, caught in the catastrophe as the main suspect, Taapsee's character has left the audience on a cliff hanger.

After Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting to play a client and lawyer duo in Badla. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke, in addition to Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

