Amritsar train tragedy: SAD, BJP seek FIR against Navjot Singh Sidhu, wife

On Friday, the train mowed down the revellers who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy at 'Dhobi ghat' ground here near Joda Phatak

The SAD and the BJP Wednesday demanded that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and the area councillor be booked in connection with the Amritsar train tragedy, which claimed nearly 60 lives. On Friday, the train mowed down the revellers who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy at 'Dhobi ghat' ground here near Joda Phatak.

Activists led by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, along with families of some of the victims, reached Mohkampura police station here and demanded that an FIR be lodged in the case. However, station house officer Avtar Singh said action would be taken only after completion of investigation.

"The accident took place on a railway track and the GRP has already registered an FIR," he said. The Government Railway Police registered a case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by one Lakbir Singh who alleged that many families in the area lost their loved ones and wanted criminal proceedings against the organisers of the Dussehra event. Addressing the media, Majithia alleged that Sidhu and his wife, who was the chief guest at the ill-fated event, are being shielded by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the directions of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that Sidhu is Gandhi's blue-eyed boy.

