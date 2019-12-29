Having a bad leader not Maharashtra's fault, being with one is: Amruta Fadnavis

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has yet again made a cryptic comment targeting the Shiv Sena, saying that having a bad leader is not the state’s fault, but "staying with one is."

The comment, embedded with an article by a national daily, is the latest among the cryptic series of tweets Fadnavis has been posting against the ruling party, earlier a BJP ally that joined hands with the opposition while taking charge of the government last month. The tweet has come a week after after she attacked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while responding to her husband's tweet to condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Her comments came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank, where Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position, to a nationalised bank.

In her tweet, Amruta Fadnavis also tagged a news report in which she said that she won't back down in her criticism of the Sena-led government. "The accounts were bagged by Axis bank much before I married Devendra during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime. Private banks are also Indian banks and provide superior technological services. The government should think rationally. By doing this(shifting the accounts), they (the government) are trying to target Devendra and me," she told a national daily, reported PTI.

"Devendra never targeted people. This is against freedom of speech and both I and Devendra will not be silenced. If I feel there is something wrong or some decision impacts the people wrongly, then I will raise the issue," she further told the newspaper.

There have also been reports that Axis bank may lose Maharashtra police departments salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime mulling to transfer them to a public sector bank.

Last week, Fadnavis posted a tweet attacking Thackeray while responding to her husband's tweet to condemn Rahul Gandhi over his "My name is not Rahul Savarkar" remark. Devendra Fadnavis had said Rahul Gandhi was nowhere close to even a single deed of Veer Savarkar.

Taking a cue from her husband's comment, Fadnavis taunted the Shiv Sena chief, saying one cannot be a 'Thackeray' just by putting Thackeray after his name.

Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics ! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 22, 2019

Hitting back at the former chief minister’s wife, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the chief minister was living up to his name and Fadnavis was missing the point.

(With inputs from PTI)

