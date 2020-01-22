AMU students call for 'CAA se azadi'

Aligarh: Hundreds of students took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Tuesday rasing slogans of "CAA se azadi" and vowing to boycott classes until their demands were met. The protesters, including girls and schoolchildren, belonging to the schools within the campus, began their march from the Purani Chungi and culminated it at the Babey Sir Syed gate of the university.

They also raised slogans in support of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protesters and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). "Shaheen Bagh Zindabad (long live Shaheen Bagh)" and "JNU tum sangharsh karo hum tumahre saath hain (keep fighting JNU, we are with you)" rent the air along with the chants of "CAA se azaadi" (freedom from CAA) and "BJP se azadi" (freedom from BJP).

The university was closed early for winter vacations from December 16, a day after students clashed with the police during a protest against the CAA. It was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law. It is reopening in phases from Monday. But after the university reopened on January 13, agitation against the law has been going on and students have devised ways to protest peacefully.

TMC's resolution against CAA

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the ruling TMC would bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly on January 27.

"We had submitted the resolution to the Speaker on January 20. It will be placed in the Assembly on January 27," Chatterjee said.

Punjab CM dares SAD to quit NDA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh dared the SAD to quit the NDA alliance, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over CAA. The Punjab CM said Delhi was the second state after Haryana where the SAD had decided not to contest the elections in alliance with the BJP.

