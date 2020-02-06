Amul's advertisement showing take on Coronavirus leaves Twitter divided
The illustration shows worried Indian students from Wuhan alighting from a flight amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the tagline, âWuhan se yahan le aaye
Popular dairy brand Amul is known for providing their take on current affairs with their out-of-the-box illustrations and tagline with quirky puns. This time, their take on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Asian countries has the internet divided.
The illustration shows worried Indian students from Wuhan alighting from a flight amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the tagline, ‘Wuhan se yahan le aaye.’ (Brought here from Wuhan). Shared by Amul on Twitter, the post has got the divided opinions from the users in terms of the tagline.
#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak - Indians evacuated from China! pic.twitter.com/KM6RH35AAS— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 4, 2020
Some of the users, including singer Sona Mohapatra found the advertisement in bad taste.
in bad taste. pic.twitter.com/nw4WA7lBGd— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) February 5, 2020
It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na.— Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020
It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na.— Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020
Oh, c'mon Amul— db (not relational) (@dheerajbatra) February 4, 2020
And some users did not find anyone wrong in the advertisement.
I find nothing objectionable. Good Job Amul India.— Sachin Not Out (@SachinM879) February 4, 2020
Awesome advertisement! ð Hats off to this creativity! ð— Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020
Classic, classic, classic— Pushpesh Tripathið (@pt_id) February 4, 2020
Creative and current (affairs) as always!— ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) February 6, 2020
I think Amul believes in never let an opportunity go! ð
A great pun on the word "Wuhan"!— A (@Ani_Chakravarty) February 6, 2020
Those who cannot appreciate - u need to loosen yourselves up a little.
What do you think about the video?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe