Amul's advertisement showing take on Coronavirus leaves Twitter divided

Popular dairy brand Amul is known for providing their take on current affairs with their out-of-the-box illustrations and tagline with quirky puns. This time, their take on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Asian countries has the internet divided.

The illustration shows worried Indian students from Wuhan alighting from a flight amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the tagline, ‘Wuhan se yahan le aaye.’ (Brought here from Wuhan). Shared by Amul on Twitter, the post has got the divided opinions from the users in terms of the tagline.

Some of the users, including singer Sona Mohapatra found the advertisement in bad taste.

It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na. — Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020

Oh, c'mon Amul — db (not relational) (@dheerajbatra) February 4, 2020

And some users did not find anyone wrong in the advertisement.

I find nothing objectionable. Good Job Amul India. — Sachin Not Out (@SachinM879) February 4, 2020

Awesome advertisement! ð Hats off to this creativity! ð — Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020

Classic, classic, classic — Pushpesh Tripathið (@pt_id) February 4, 2020

Creative and current (affairs) as always!

I think Amul believes in never let an opportunity go! ð — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) February 6, 2020

A great pun on the word "Wuhan"!



Those who cannot appreciate - u need to loosen yourselves up a little. — A (@Ani_Chakravarty) February 6, 2020

