Search

Amul's advertisement showing take on Coronavirus leaves Twitter divided

Published: Feb 06, 2020, 14:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The illustration shows worried Indian students from Wuhan alighting from a flight amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the tagline, âWuhan se yahan le aaye

This illustration posted by Amul in Twitter
This illustration posted by Amul in Twitter

Popular dairy brand Amul is known for providing their take on current affairs with their out-of-the-box illustrations and tagline with quirky puns. This time, their take on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Asian countries has the internet divided.

The illustration shows worried Indian students from Wuhan alighting from a flight amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the tagline, ‘Wuhan se yahan le aaye.’ (Brought here from Wuhan). Shared by Amul on Twitter, the post has got the divided opinions from the users in terms of the tagline.

Some of the users, including singer Sona Mohapatra found the advertisement in bad taste.

And some users did not find anyone wrong in the advertisement.

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Why MTNL is struggling to handle 125 exchanges across Mumbai

Why MTNL is struggling to handle 125 exchanges across Mumbai