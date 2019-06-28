Amy Jackson flaunts her 'third trimester' baby bump; looks radiant

bollywood

Amy Jackson is seven months pregnant and the actress is not shying away from flaunting her baby bump to the world. She is currently on a vacation with fiance

Amy Jackson. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson's latest Instagram pictures is all set to set goals for many expecting mothers to come out in the open and embrace the transformation during pregnancy with open arms. The actress, who is seven months pregnant is on a vacation with fiance George Panayiotou in Cyprus, Middle East. She shared a few pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account, and they are breathtakingly beautiful.

The first picture sees Amy Jackson enjoying on the beach in a red bikini with beau George Panayiotou. She shared the picture and captioned, "days like this."

View this post on Instagram days like this âÂÂ¨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJun 26, 2019 at 11:33pm PDT

Amy Jackson's next picture sees her soaking in the sun in a garden. In a yellow top and flowy skirt, she looked radiant in this utterly beautiful picture. She shared the picture and wrote, "3rd Trimester lets do thissss lil melon [sic]"

We must say, the actress is positively glowing during her pregnancy and she has never shied away from flaunting her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram 3rd Trimester lets do thissss lil melon ðÂÂ¤°ðÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJun 27, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

Amy Jackson and her fiance got engaged around this New Year and hosted an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family. Amy looked incredible in the pictures, and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

The actress is expecting her first child with her fiance and businessman George Panayiotou. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

Also Read: 26-week-pregnant Amy Jackson working out is truly a Monday motivation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates